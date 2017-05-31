Jackley uses run for governor to encourage service

During the 2017 South Dakota ALA Girls State session, Marty Jackley took the stage Tuesday, May 30. Mollie Anderson / Sacajawea Scroll

By Kenli Carlson

Crystal Humbyrd from Baltimore felt empowered after Marty Jackley’s message to the Girls State 2017 delegates.

“I’ve felt so inspired to grasp all the opportunities around me,” Humbyrd said.

On Tuesday, Jackley discussed how government can impact people’s lives during his speech at general assembly in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall. He listed problem-solving, public service and taking a stand as ways government can come into play.

As Jackley’s speech progressed, he focused his message on taking advantage of every door that opens. He also mentioned the diverse opportunities in terms of jobs and education available in South Dakota.

“You have such a tremendous opportunity at your age to make a difference,” Jackley said.

That advice is out into practice in Jackley’s own life now that he is a current candidate for South Dakota Governor.

According to the National association of Attorneys General, Jackley has worked with the legislature to strengthen human trafficking laws and the sex offender registry. He has developed a prescription drug program emphasizing prevention over prosecution. Regarding healthcare, he believes health care depends on the situation but is almost always a right for the citizen.

“Certainly under the laws, health care is a right,” Jackley said.

When the opportunity turns out differently than expected, he recommends always keeping a positive attitude.

“The key is always to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take another shot at it,” he said. “That is something I learned…that there will be times you have setbacks, but setbacks make you a better leader.”

Also discussed was the importance of transparency and honesty, quality of life, finding balance and teamwork. Jackley gave advice about controlling the outcomes of delegates’ own lives being their own responsibility.

“Your future, your investment,” Jackley said.

Like Humbryd, several other delegates found Jackley’s advice resonated with them.

“He inspired me to explore, something I am not usually comfortable with. Not taking advantage of some opportunities is my biggest regret,“ Makayla DeDeyne, St. Louis, said.

However, there were also some skeptics among the delegates. Some admitted thinking Jackley repeated much of the same material, but after hearing his advice, they soon found themselves wanting more of Jackley’s wise words.

“At first I thought, ‘Here we go again, another typical politician speech,’” Lexy Spilde, Cleveland, said. “But after hearing what he said about leading from the front, he had my attention.”

Spilde also enjoyed his answer to which politician he would like to spend a day with.

“I really liked that he said he wanted to grab a drink with Trump. That cracked me up,” she said.

Seraphim Heutson, Detroit, had mixed feelings when it came to some of Jackley’s views.

“I thought the message was good,” she said. “However, when asked about what changes were made to the education system, I felt like he deflected a little bit too much by talking about border security or lack of and not focusing on the education aspect of it.”

