Yankton SWAT team informs delegates with demonstration

Officer Brad Parker and Sargeant Javier Murguia show Madison Sippel, Seattle, the gear they wear on the job. Keanah Lampkin

By Keanah Lampkin

Many Girls State delegates knew what the Special Weapons and Tactics Team was, but Officer Brad Parker and Sergeant Javier Murguia told them what the job really entails on Friday in Aalfs Auditorium

Slagle Hall.

During the SWAT presentation, the team kept the girls enticed by drawing them in with interaction and even calling on volunteer Madison Sippel, from Seattle.

Both men explained what they do and how they access the situations they are called to.

“The main goal is to save lives,” Murguia said.

During their presentation, both men said they assess the situation thoroughly before coming to a decision.

There are about 10 to 12 SWAT teams in South Dakota.

