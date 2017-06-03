Yankton SWAT team informs delegates with demonstrationSpecial
Officer Brad Parker and Sargeant Javier Murguia show Madison Sippel, Seattle, the gear they wear on the job. Keanah Lampkin

Yankton SWAT team informs delegates with demonstration

June 3rd, 2017 Special comments

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest

By Keanah Lampkin

Many Girls State delegates knew what the Special Weapons and Tactics Team was, but Officer Brad Parker and Sergeant Javier Murguia told them what the job really entails on Friday in Aalfs Auditorium
Slagle Hall.

During the SWAT presentation, the team kept the girls enticed by drawing them in with interaction and even calling on volunteer Madison Sippel, from Seattle.

Both men explained what they do and how they access the situations they are called to.

“The main goal is to save lives,” Murguia said.

During their presentation, both men said they assess the situation thoroughly before coming to a decision.

There are about 10 to 12 SWAT teams in South Dakota.

Officer Brad Parker and Sargeant Javier Murguia show Girls State delegates different weapons used during a SWAT call. Keanah Lampkin / Sacajawea Scroll

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Facebook Comments

© The Volante 2015. All rights reserved.