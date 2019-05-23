USD basketball adds Nebraska transfer Brady Heiman

USD men’s basketball added another piece to the men’s basketball team, bringing in former Nebraska center Brady Heiman.

Heiman, who visited with head coach Fred Hoiberg in his office, was told to not return to the program following his freshman season. Hoiberg, who was hired by Nebraska on March 30, saw no future for Heiman within his offense that relies heavily on 3-point shooting. He was one of several players told not to return, according to Chris Heady on Omaha.com.

After putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Heiman settled on three Division I programs close to his hometown of Springfield, NE. He chose USD over Omaha and Colorado State.

Heiman, a 6’11 center, was a three-star recruit out of Platteview High School and an All-Nebraska selection in 2018. He appeared in 30 games for the Cornhuskers during his only year with the team, averaging 8.5 minutes, 1.8 points, and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Heiman will have three years of eligibility remaining and can apply for immediate eligibility with approval of a waiver by the NCAA.

He also has the choice to sit out a transfer year and start playing during the 2020 season.