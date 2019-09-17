Late goal from Centino snaps losing streak at Drake

Junior midfielder Dani Brown traps the ball. Peyton Beyers / The Volante

USD soccer (2-5) erased a one-goal deficit within the final five minutes of play to secure their second win of the season against Drake (2-5-1) at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday.

With four minutes to play, USD scored in the 87thminute as sophomore Jordan Centino knotted the score 1-1 with a shot from outside the 18-yard box. A minute later, Drake committed a foul inside the penalty box, giving the Coyotes a chance from the spot.

Junior Alexis Mitchell stepped up and buried the penalty kick to give USD the one-point advantage with two minutes remaining. The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Coyotes.

Drake broke a scoreless tie in the 86th minute as sophomore Libby Helverson slot home a shot that deflected off a Coyotes defender before grazing past freshman Coyote goalkeeper Bella Alessio’s hand and bouncing off the crossbar into the net.

This was the fourth game in a row that a USD opponent had scored within the last five minutes of regulation or later.

The Coyotes battled back despite trailing Drake in shots (20-9) and committing more fouls (11-6).

Alessio notched four saves in the contest to junior Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone’s three.

The Coyotes continue their three-game road trip with a showdown in Gillette, Wyoming against Wyoming on Thursday, Sept 19.