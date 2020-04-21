Aramark switches to take-out dining model

Since classes have been moved online, USD has provided take-out meals to students. Planning for summer and fall dining options, however, is still ongoing as USD evaluates how to proceed through the pandemic.

Residential Dining adjusted its hours after its reopening on March 15 to 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. for brunch and 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for dinner. All self-service food stations, like the salad bar, have been removed to comply with social distancing guidelines and meals are served in to-go containers. The current dining model will continue until the end of the semester.

Students who remained on campus after spring break will not be refunded for their meal plans despite the change in dining.

John Howe, Associate Dean of Students, said the university has not decided whether to extend this current dining model into the summer.

“USD recently decided to cancel or move online summer camps hosted on campus,” Howe said in an email interview with The Volante. “Decisions regarding summer dining options are still pending”

Howe also said plans concerning fall semester dining in the event the pandemic continues are still being formulated and evaluated.

This is an ongoing situation, The Volante will continue to update this story as updates become available.