SGA hosts semester’s first meeting

SGA hosts their first meeting. Athletics director, David Herbster encourages tailgating this year and discusses other concerns. Sydney Johnson | The Volante

SGA held their first meeting on Aug 31, 2021. David Herbster, the University of South Dakota’s Athletic Director, spoke as a special guest. Vice President of Student Services and Dean of Students, Kimberly Grieve, gave the Advisor Report.

Herbster emphasized the need for tailgating before games this year, which is a social gathering taking place prior to athletic events. Last year, tailgating was prohibited due to COVID-19.

Herbster said tailgating provides a fun way to build community and that students enjoy the events.

Grieve said there was an invitation for SGA students to go to the Vermillion Downtown Cultural Association Dinner this Thursday, Sept. 2. Greive also said there was free COVID-19 testing in the MUC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I went today; I’m going to visit my granddaughter tomorrow. I wanted to make sure that I was safe, and I will continue to go because it’s free, it’s quick, it’s easy, you’ll get your results really quickly, so don’t hesitate to use that service,” Grieve said.

Grieve said the GatheRED event, which was supposed to be held Aug. 26, has been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 9.

Senator Carter Linke, Chair for the Student Affairs Committee, asked if USD was considering any kind of vaccination mandate.

Grieve said that USD follows the South Dakota Board of Regents policies, and that she hasn’t heard of any conversation within SDBOR that would indicate mandatory vaccinations.

“We’ll have to see how COVID-19 goes on campus. I don’t think it’s totally out of the question but it’s not been in conversation right now,” Grieve said.

Grieve said vaccines are available at Sanford, Walmart and HyVee.

Logan Johnson, the Director of Finance, said there was approximately $41,000 in the general account with $25,000 in funds that can be reallocated. He said although in the past the Finance Committee was lenient with special appropriations but discourages the Finance Committee from doing so in the future.

“It may encourage people in the future to just forego the actual budgeting process and do a special appropriation and get funded to a much higher level,” Johnson said.

SGA approved Campus Leaders Conference committee appointments.