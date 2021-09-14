Indigo Spa celebrates grand opening in downtown Vermillion

Indigo Spa offers multiple services like facials, lashes and sauna wraps. In the future they hope to offer group waxings. Alle Anduaga | The Volante

The Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) officially welcomed Indigo Spa into the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept 14. Indigo Spa opened downtown at 119 E. Main St.

Monica Miller, owner and operator of Indigo Spa, began her spa services at the end of 2018. Due to COVID-19 and a change in spa locations, Miller is finally opening her quiet day spa, which offers a variety of services.

“I’m hoping the ribbon cutting ceremony will get more awareness out there,” Miller said. “Having more exposure, hopefully, will let people know that I’m here.”

The Indigo Spa grand opening began with welcoming speeches from VCDC members and Miller. Afterward, people gathered inside the spa where there were donut holes, champagne, giveaways and discounts on bookings and products.

Miller said those who purchased products or bookings had the opportunity to spin a wheel for free items and other discounts and deals.

Indigo Spa offers facials, body waxing, lashes, peels, sauna wraps and thermolysis, as well as products for skincare.

Miller said she is planning on turning one of her unused spa rooms into a half-relaxation, half-party room. The room will be available for relaxing facials or group bikini waxings.

“Some women like to get waxed together, especially if this is their first time, (and) they have a blast,” Miller said. “Maybe even do wine and painting nights.”

Miller is currently in graduate school for counseling and wants to dedicate her other unused room to mental health services.

“It’s not so much about the looks,” Miller said. “It’s more about skin health and not doing damage. Learning how to accept yourself, honestly, is a lot of it, because people want to change themselves so much.”

Miller said she wants to help people embrace their unique beautiful selves.

“For me, and I guess why I’m going into mental health, it’s about whole wellness,” Miller said.

Indigo Spa can be found online at https://indigovermillionspa.glossgenius.com for bookings, as well as on Facebook @Indigo.VSD and Instagram @vermillionindigospa.