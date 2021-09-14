Ribs, Rods, & Rock’ n’ Roll held in downtown Vermillion

Ribs, Rods, & Rock 'n' Roll was a two-day annual event held downtown and included many activities including a car show, the Clay Creak Deaf Cowboy Band, WASABA Wing War and many others.

Ribs, Rods, & Rock’ n’ Roll was a two-day event held in downtown Vermillion. The event included many activities including a car show, the Clay Creak Deaf Cowboy Band, WASABA Wing War and many more.

Many students from Vermillion High School helped work the event. Mackenzie Brady, who worked the inflatable area, said she enjoyed seeing some adults come through and pay for random kids.

“I love getting to see all the kids have fun while all the adults get to socialize downtown because it gives them something to do,” Brady said.

Members of the Vermillion community also came to the event. Andy Taverna, a USD alumnus, came to celebrate his birthday, partake in the events and enjoy downtown Vermillion.

“It looks pretty good and it seems pretty unique. I came down here for the USD game. It’s actually my birthday, so we came down here to celebrate a little bit. And yeah, also Ribs Rods, & Rock ‘n’ Roll seems to have good food,” Taverna said.

Many USD students also attended the event. Austin Beargrass said she enjoyed coming with a couple of friends and getting to do some of the activities with them and to try some of the food that they had there.

“Some of my friends had invited me and I thought that it would be a good time. I think that all the food seems pretty good, and it was cool to see some of the cars on our way into the event as well,” Beargrass said.

Emily Sharp, who also participated in some of the events, such as JJ’s axe throwing, said she had enjoyed the sense of community she felt from the event and from seeing many people there wearing USD gear.

“I went to the event because my friends thought it would be fun. I got to try axe throwing for the first time and I enjoyed it a lot, (I) got to try new foods, meet a lot of new people and see what it’s like downtown as well,” Sharp said.

Ribs, Rods, & Rock’ n’ Roll ran from Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m and Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.