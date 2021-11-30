Upcoming opportunity for students to sell their own art

Student and community artists showcase their art that will be for sale Thursday. Submitted Photo | The Volante

USD’s Student Art Association has recently been working with students to set up art sales, with the next taking place Thursday, Dec. 2.

Students who make art are able to sign themselves up for a spot to sell their work with a $5 fee per person. Each student will be selling a variety of work. All sales go to the student who made the art, providing them a way to not only pay back the entrance fee but also to help fund art supplies.

The sale will be set up in the Muenster University Center concourse where tabling occurs.