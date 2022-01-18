SGA swears in new senators

USD’s Student Government Association (SGA) swore in five new Senators, introduced two bills, and passed Senate Resolution 16 and Senate Resolution 17 on Tuesday night.

Libby Brust, Brooke Goeden, Margaret Meierhenry, Natalie Peterson and Josh Styskal are the new at-large Senators that will fill in the seats vacated by former Senators. These Senators will finish off the term until the next SGA elections, which will take place on March 8th and 9th.

This week’s special guest was Bryant Jackson, Director of UPD. Jackson reported the numbers they received after the annual parking survey.

In his report, Jackson announced upcoming parking lot changes that will be made to lot 14, 15, and 24.

Senate Resolution 16 is a resolution in support of Senate Bill 42, of the South Dakota State Legislature. The bill passed with a majority.

Caleb Weiland, the Chair of Government Affairs said the committee agrees with this bill and they are excited to see the expansion of the Wellness Center.

Senate Resolution 17 passed after its second reading. The resolution introduced by Senator Phil Adam encourages students of USD to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot.

Paige Schroeder, the Director of Operations introduced Senate Bill 76, a bill to create and maintain an SGA Transition Binder. Schroeder encouraged the new senators to look through the binder.

“It’s still a draft, but this is great because you’re guinea pigs, so when something is confusing, tell me and I’ll add it to the binder,” Schroeder said.

Senate Bill 77 was also introduced this week. This bill supplies funding to the volleyball club for the registration fees.

According to section seven-item, nine of the physical guidelines, since the club has not been recognized by SGA or the Wellness Center for a year they can’t go through the regular budget process. Logan Johnson, Director of Finance explained because of this, this is the club’s only chance to get the funding they need before the tournament date.

The special appropriation request doesn’t include the cost of gas or hotel rooms. SGA Senate and the players decided this could wait until next week’s meeting, giving time to add the additional cost of travel and lodging.

Senate Bill 73, 74, and 75 were briefly discussed and sent to internal review and will return next week for the third and final readings. To hear in-depth details on Jackson’s report go to the SGA Facebook page for the live stream.