Southeast Regional Spelling Bee hosted at USD

A South Dakota student is one step closer to making the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the Southeast Regional Spelling Bee. Coordinated by USD, the Southeast Regional Spelling Bee is a qualifier for the Scripps Spelling Bee where the winner advances on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Those that advance will represent the state of South Dakota. No National Champions have come out of South Dakota yet.

The USD Spelling Bee coordinator, Marie Anne Ben, said spelling bees not only improve a student’s spelling skills, but also have been shown to increase vocabulary and help develop proper English skills.

“Well, I think it allows students to excel in something just the same way athletics do,” Ben said.

Students grades 1-8 were compiled into 17 eligible spellers from registered schools participating in The Scripps Spelling Bee program. These spellers faced off against one another in Aalfs Auditorium this past Saturday. Schools can send up to three students to the nearest regional spelling bee in their area. Students are often selected by winning school spelling competitions or by being active in a school’s spelling club.

“It’s exciting being able to see the younger students go against the older students,” Ben said.

The 17 spellers have competed at their individual schools and advanced to the regional level to further compete in the South Dakota Scripps Spelling Bee to compete to be the South Dakota representative. USD will provide travel and lodging to the winner of the South Dakota Scripps Spelling Bee, who will travel to Washington, D.C. for the national title.

Reading Rainbow actor LeVar Burton will be hosting the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1 and 2. Unlike previous competitions, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be taking place in Vermillion on March 21 from 9 a.m till 1 p.m, and will be televised on ION.