Camp Enters the Transfer Portal

Tavin Carncross | The Volante

Sophomore quarterback Carson Camp has announced he is entering the transfer portal via Twitter today.

Camp said in his Tweet, “I have appreciated my time at USD. However, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal. I am looking to pursue my football career elsewhere.”

-Started 22 games (Played as true freshman)

-Started 22 games (Played as true freshman)

-2 years of eligibility + Redshirt year available

Camp was benched earlier in the season for redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Bouman during the Dakota Days victory over No. 14 Southern Illinois.

This decision by Camp follows the announcement made after the 58-14 loss to Northern Iowa where athletic director David Herbster announced he would be extending head coach Bob Nielson’s contract.

“With our support, we know we can achieve our goals of winning championships,” Herbster said. “That said, Bob will remain the head coach at the University of South Dakota for the foreseeable future and we will be extending his contract.”

Camp played in 22 games in his Coyote career where he attempted 545 passes and completed 340 of them. He threw for 4123 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 168 rushing attempts for 85 total yards and three touchdowns.

Camp, on the season, played in seven games where he had 78 completions on 139 attempts for 904 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also had 54 rushing attempts for 27 yards and a touchdown.

The Bloomington, Ill. native has two years of eligibility left plus a redshirt season left to play.