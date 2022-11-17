Women’s Basketball Defeats Bellevue

Sydney Johnson | The Volante

The Coyote women’s basketball team hosted Bellevue on Wednesday coming back from their first away game of the season against Bradley where they won 71-53.

South Dakota defeated Bellevue 100-38.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 28-8 lead after the first quarter as the Coyotes made four three-pointers in the opening six minutes, two of which were made by redshirt sophomore Alexi Hempe.

Senior guard Madison Grange came out of the first quarter and continued her perfect game as she drained a three-point shot with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

The Coyotes headed to the locker rooms with a 55-18 lead over the Bruins at halftime with Grange as their lead scorer with 16.

Grange once again picked up where she left off, as she scored the first bucket in the second half. That basket helped Grange pass her season high for points in a single game.

Redshirt freshman forward Carley Duffney scored the last five Coyote points in the third quarter to put USD up 84-26.

The fourth quarter was the closest scoring quarter (16-12) as South Dakota defeated Bellevue 100-38.

Senior guard Asha Scott led the Bruins in scoring with nine points on the day, going 5-6 from the free throw line. Sophomore forward/guard Aminah Hall led the Bellevue bench with seven points and three rebounds.

Six Coyotes ended the day with double digits in scoring. Grange finished with a game best and season high 20 points. The other double digit Coyote scorers included Duffney (career high 14), freshman center Walker Demers (career high 12), sophomore guard Nicole Avila-Ambrosi (11), Hempe (10) and sophomore guard Grace Larkins (10).

Grange also finished the game on 7-8 shooting, 4-4 from three point range and 2-2 from the free throw line. She also picked up six rebounds and one assist.

Sophomore forward Sophie Haydon also hit a career high with five points.

The Coyotes shot 54.7 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. As for Belleveue, they shot 23.1 percent from field goal range and 11.1 percent from deep.

South Dakota won the rebounding battle 38-8 with Larkins grabbing the most in the game with eight.

South Dakota’s record jumps to 3-1 on the season, they’ll hit the road to take on Saint Louis on Sunday at 3 p.m.