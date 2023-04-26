SGA Gives Awards to Student Organizations on Campus

SGA hosted a special guest for their last SGA meeting of the year, Rebecca Kaiser, the Director of iCARE. She took the stage to speak about relationships, domestic violence and sexual assault. She expressed her interest in more student involvement and invited SGA to an event that iCARE is hosting in the MUC tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The remaining student organizations reported to SGA. They consisted of USD Book Club, Medical Students by Choice and the Student Physical Therapy Organization.

They voted on the remaining bills. Senator Bills 1, 2, and 3 through 72, 73 through 79 and eighty were unanimously voted to pass.Resolution 3 was also passed as an emergency resolution.

SGA also awarded student organizations with awards. These awards were voted on by SGA senator members in the current leadership.

SGA awarded TedxUSD, AWOL and Charlies Cupboard for outstanding organizations. Then they awarded Shane Nordyke, Dallas Doane, Reagan Kolberg and Maddi Lehman for outstanding SGA members of the year.