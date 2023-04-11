University Housing Changing Plans for Upcoming Semester

The Volante

University housing has changed their housing portal to bar students who’ve been living on campus for their first two years from living on campus a third year. This has been caused by the housing crisis on campus.

Cody Burggraff, director of housing, said USD is required to house anyone for two years from their high school graduation date, due to the South Dakota Board of Regents policy 3:6 and needs to meet the policy.

“We have done our best in prior years to house students that are outside of that requirement if they wished to remain with us. This upcoming year, the admissions office has done a fantastic job bringing in another large first year class that will be required to live with us,” Burggraff said. “We need to do our best to meet our policy as well as try to work with students that are outside of the live on requirement.”

Burggraff said students who will be living on campus for the upcoming school year will not notice a difference in the quality of the spaces USD has.

“We will still have all services available to them at our front desk as well as our student and professional staff members to assist with whatever comes up,” Burggraff said. “We pride ourselves in housing being an extension of the classroom, we are still educators for our students. With just because most of our beds will be filled, it will not affect the quality of their on campus housing experience.”

As for students with disabilities, student athletics or students unable to drive or get a car, Burggraff said they can accommodate students based on their circumstances.

“As with any decision, there are always exceptions that we can work through on an individual basis,” Burggraff said. “If there are any students with any unique circumstances that wish to speak about housing, they are welcome to come and chat with our office and we can see what we can do for them.”

Burggraff also mentioned that although the school has accepted so many students that housing has changed, various departments across campus will work together and with students to help with solving issues.

“As with any decision, there are always exceptions that we can work through on an individual basis. If there are any students with any unique circumstances that wish to speak about housing,” Burggraff said. “They are welcome to come and chat with our office and we can see what we can do for them.”

If anyone has any questions related to housing for the fall, contact [email protected] or at (605)-677-5563.