Dakota Days Kicked Off in SCSC Monday

The Coyotes started Dakota Days off on Monday night with the Coyote Tip-Off, the first of many events over the week.

“This is just the beginning,” Multicultural Affairs Coordinator Marcus Destin said.

The night started off with Coyote Crazies President Damani Hayes and Destin introducing the students to all the candidates for the royal court. The court walked across the basketball court and was to be announced later in the evening.

Next, they let the Electrick Jumpers go out and wow the crowd with stunts. Not only did they get the rope jumping but they got the crowd jumping as they had kids and students jump as well.

Following the Electrick Jumpers, the teams for both men’s and women’s basketball were announced and shown onto the floor before participating in the 3-point shootout and a dunk contest.

For the men’s team, it was junior guard Max Burchill, freshman guard Issac Bruns, junior guard Paul Bruns and redshirt freshman forward Jevon Hill. The women’s team consisted of senior forward Morgan Hansen, junior guard Grace Larkins, senior forward Madison Grange and junior guard Kendall Holmes.

The mens beat the womens in the 3-point contest with a final combined score of 16-14.

Next the men’s basketball team competed in a dunk contest. The contestants were junior forward Mayuom Buom, freshman guard Shey Eberwein, junior guard Kaleb Stewart and sophomore guard Jeremiah Coleman.

After each contestant got two dunks, they eliminated two of the lowest scoring contestants. The finalists were Coleman and Buom, with Coleman defeating Buom to win the dunk contest.

Guest judge Zena Aragon said she loved the event and thinks it’s great not only for Dakota Days but sports in general.

“I personally love this event. It is so much fun to kick off D-Days, and I feel like it brings in a ton of sports together,” Aragon said.

After the dunk contest finished, all the royal court candidates came out and the 14 finalists were announced. Kappa Alpha Theta member and USD feature twirler Rachael Cooper is one of those finalists and she said the whole night was amazing.

“Tonight was amazing. I got to throw a baton for USD like I love to do, and I got to experience it as royalty as well so it was an amazing experience,” Cooper said.

As Destin would shout throughout the night, Charlie feels the same way.

“Go Yotes and Happy D-Days,” Charlie Coyote said.

Photo Credit: Sydney Kolln | The Volante