Vermillion Community Celebrates New Elementary School’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Two elementary schools in the Vermillion community have been united as one after two years of development.

The Vermillion Elementary School has been able to open its doors for the start of the new school year. This is allowing the children to learn in a new environment.

Austin Elementary School and Jolley Elementary School have become one, as well as the new school being connected to the middle school. Austin and Jolley Elementary school’s have been sharing services between the two for a while.

This included the music staff, medical services, and other services the school provides. As a result, the Vermillion community members had decided to build a new school to make things easier.

While designing the new building, they had to do a study to ensure that the traffic would not create difficulty for children and families to get to and from the school safely.

Sam Jacobs, principal of the elementary school, said that he is excited for the new facility as there are not as many issues with the structure as there were with his previous employment at Jolley Elementary.

“When families come to look at schools they care a lot about the recreational facilities” Jacobs stated. “There are two large gyms allowing more space for athletic events and parents.”

Along with these additions, Jacobs is also excited about the common spaces available in the new facility. He is looking forward to the members of the community to have the opportunity to visit and see the new school.

On Wednesday, September 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Vermillion Elementary School starting at 4 p.m.

Self-guided tours will be available until 6 p.m.Vermillion community members have the opportunity to show their support and celebrate the new and improved facility.