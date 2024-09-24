Bring Peking Plate Back to the MUC

There were several things I looked forward to this semester, including reuniting with professors and friends, taking more creative writing classes, trying new extracurricular activities, and… eating at Peking Plate at the MUC.

Much to my dismay, on the first week of classes, when I walked into the MUC, I could no longer see Peking Plate on the horizon.

It had completely vanished. And has been replaced with Handcrafted Sandwiches.

This is not me trying to shed any negativity towards Handcrafted Sandwiches; I have yet to try it.

I will say, however, that Vermillion already has several sandwich places (Mr. Smith’s, Subway, Jimmy John’s, etc.) for students to eat at but only a few Asian restaurants (Silk Road Café and Hy-Vee).

After a long day of writing papers, I could always count on Peking Plate to satisfy any Asian food cravings that I might have. They had several options to choose from, including Sesame chicken, fried rice, Lo Mein, and spring rolls.

The best thing, though, was their lemonade. They would offer original or blueberry lemonade with popping boba pearls inside of it. I remember being awestruck the first time I tried the drink. It paired along excellently with the delicious food and made the whole Peking Plate experience that much more worthwhile.

Not only were the food and drinks top notch, but the service was nothing short of immaculate. I could always count on being greeted with a friendly smile every time I stopped over, which would be one of the many highlights of my day.

The food service was also quite fast and there was hardly any wait time, whether you ordered in person or on Grubhub. As a student with an overwhelming schedule, I appreciated this more than anything.

There is truly nothing worse than being in a time crunch and having to wait for eternity in endless lines for food.

They have the famous saying that all good things must come to an end. Maybe in the future USD will bring back another Asian food place in the MUC. For now, we will have to stick to what limited options we have available in Vermillion.