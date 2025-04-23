Get Out and Do Something

It seems winter is finally over and we’re seeing some warmer weather. Winter is great and all, but it’s time to get outdoors.

Sometime last week on social media, I saw a post on the late actor, Christopher Lee. Lee is one of my favorite actors: in addition to his well known roles as Count Dooku in Star Wars and Saruman in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, he led a very interesting life.

When he was young, he volunteered for the Finnish military for a short duration during the Soviet Invasion of Finland, and also fought for his native Britain during World War II.

He fought in North Africa, Italy and was an apparent member of clandestine operations.

He never disclosed what he did in special forces, but had some very detailed insights into how people sound when stabbed in the Lord of the Rings filming. There’s a short YouTube video about it, it’s very intriguing.

In addition to acting, Lee recorded albums in a heavy metal band. He also was fluent in multiple languages. Living to the age of 93, Christopher Lee lived a thorough and interesting life.

I’ll admit I’m a rather young person, but I’m realistic enough to recognize I won’t be around forever, and that realization is very hard for some people.

Most of us aren’t going to have a 70-year career filled with unique opportunities. But, we can make an effort to do something.

It’s very easy to get in the rut of life, and in some ways it’s good to have a purpose and a set routine.

Early this week I hit the golf course in town. Walking around for two hours is not just decent exercise but provides an opportunity to improve at a skill.

I golfed pretty poorly, but I had a few good shots that made up for some chunks and hitting into the water. And I almost had to fight some aggressive geese on a tee box, which was more excitement than I bargained for.

Overall I see no reason as to why I shouldn’t be always working on getting better at something. What else am I going to do?

As the weather gets better, I would highly encourage anyone reading this to go out and something. Doesn’t matter what it is, literally anything that isn’t detrimental to you or illegal.