Song Review: From Bluebirds to Breakups

Lana Del Rey’s two newest singles, “Henry, Come On” and “Bluebird,” showcase the musician’s ever evolving artistic capability. By blending her signature melancholic style with hints of both Americana and Southern Gothic influences, the singer-songwriter has once again left fans begging for more.

The two latest tracks are a part of Del Rey’s upcoming album “The Right Person Will Stay,” set to be released on May 21, 2025. Initially teased as a country-inspired album, the project has undergone multiple changes since its announcement back in Jan. 2024, reflecting the artists evolving creative vision.

In the song “Henry, Come On,” Del Rey embraces a stripped down musical arrangement which allows for her hauntingly beautiful vocals to shine through. The song consists of a heartfelt narrative conveying themes of longing, self reflection, as well as bargaining and heartbreak.

The artist’s utilization of storytelling and lyricism creates a cinematic and yet understated tone that resonates with audience members much like myself. Its storyline pertains to an emotionally draining relationship between a drifter, who is unwilling to settle down, and a woman essentially pleading for stability.

The storyline ends when Del Rey, who is voicing the perspective of the woman portrayed, sings, “tell him that his cowgirl is gone.” This emphasizes that the woman in the story had decided to move on and is reclaiming her independence.

“Henry, Come On” is a deeply personal and confessional track about doing what’s best for oneself. This pairs well with its counterpart “Bluebird,” which exudes themes of personal growth, healing and transformation.

“Bluebird,” is composed of a softer, almost lullaby-like sound that arranges a delicate finger-picked guitar alongside the notes of a piano and introspective lyrics.

The song, which was inspired by a bird crashing into her window, contains a sense of vulnerability within both its tone and lyrics, making it stand out as poetic.

The bird, repetitively referenced throughout the lyrics, is utilized as a metaphor for freedom and the desire to break away from harmful emotional entanglements, much like those mentioned in “Henry, Come On.”

Verses such as “little bird, bluebird fly away for both of us,” represent the birds or in this case the women’s willingness to fly away and/or leave an unhealthy situation in order to seek out change and a better future.

Both tracks reflect Del Rey’s progression into various genres, such as Americana and country, while continuing to stay true to her melancholic ways.

With their raw beauty and lyrical storytelling remaining prominent, these songs suggest an exciting evolution in Del Rey’s artistry. An evolution that has left fans awaiting even more unexpected outcomes with the progression of future projects.