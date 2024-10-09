Local Law Enforcement Prepares for D-Days

By Sara Mauszycki and Abigail Saylor

As this year’s Dakota Days approaches, local law enforcement is putting extra effort into their preparations to ensure a safe and enjoyable week for all of those who partake.

Vermillion Police Chief Crystal Brady says collaboration between local law enforcement has been crucial to D-Day’s success in the past, with the University and Vermillion Police working closely together to optimize public safety.

“If it’s affecting [UPD], it’s affecting us. So I would say, there’s nothing that we don’t do together.” Brady said.

By communicating frequently, especially nearing the week of D-Days, both the city and campus police can join forces and find the best ways to utilize staffing to increase their visual presence at events around town.

Both Brady and UPD Chief Bryant Jackson acknowledged that the large majority of issues they face stem from alcohol consumption. Crimes such as vandalism, disorderly conduct, public urination, and sexual assault are more likely to occur when excessive drinking happens.

In order to mitigate alcohol-related issues, Jackson stresses the importance of bystander intervention with a ‘protect the pack’ mentality.

“I think if everyone just takes a minute to help look out for each other, they’ll truly find, they’ll be able to have a great D-Days,” Jackson said.

Jackson says intervention is not exclusive to high-stakes situations and includes ensuring everyone has a support system in place to help them make the right decisions.

Brady urges those under the age of 21 not to drink; however, she is aware that this activity will likely still take place and asks those who partake in these events to know their limits in order to avoid unsafe situations. Additionally, she asks students to think about the long-term consequences of offenses such as using a fake ID.

“I don’t think that everybody understands that it is a charge that you’re going to end up going to jail for, and it is a more serious offense. It’s something that could follow you around for the rest of your life,” Brady said.

With the Coyote football team’s promising season, Jackson predicts the football team’s success will be a significant draw for crowds. However, with the University of South Dakota’s D-Days and South Dakota State’s Hobo Days overlapping this year, this may lead to fewer students traveling between the two events, potentially easing some of this congestion.

Further arrangements with EMS, Vermillion Fire Department, and Clay County Sheriff’s help to establish clear procedures for a variety of scenarios. This collaborative effort aims to enhance safety and quicken response time in the event of an emergency.

Jackson emphasizes the importance of careful planning. As early as the week following D-Days, both Brady and Jackson’s teams plan to reflect on the effectiveness of their operations and shape a strategy for next year, ensuring a successful and safe D-Days week.

While enjoying D-Days with family and friends this weekend and all the events the weekend has to offer, be sure to make smart decisions and know local law enforcement is here to help.