Accessibility Updates to the Danforth Chapel

The Opportunity Center has worked on making updates to the Danforth Chapel to improve accessibility for all students.

The chapel is open for student use and can be reserved through 25Live. Students can get a key from the University Police Department for the dedicated place on campus for religious or spiritual needs.

The Danforth Chapel, constructed in 1954, is one of 15 university chapels funded by the Danforth Foundation, founded by William H. Danforth.

The chapel has been in use since it was established on campus. Recently the Opportunity Center has made it more accessible by adding moveable benches and greater access to the facility. The Student Government Association promotes the updated chapel as a place for all students.

“The Opportunity Center has already made it more accessible and moving forward we want to continue communicating to students about the chapel’s purpose so students know it’s available,” Mohammed Mohammed, SGA Senator, said.

With making updates to the chapel, the goal is to increase awareness as a multi-faith center and ensure students know it’s available as a space for meditation, prayer and quiet reflection regardless of their religious or spiritual background.

“We’re giving students a place to feel comfortable practicing their beliefs,” Mohammed said. “It’s a step towards creating a more inclusive campus environment, where students of all backgrounds feel supported.”