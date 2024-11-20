Vex And The Verm – A Column: An Ode to My Father

Since I can remember I have been a “mama’s boy,” both self-proclaimed and stated.

Every Saturday I would go out to eat with her and my aunt, and afterward, the three of us would spend the rest of the day shopping.

As brutally honest as it may sound, my father had been, in some way, on the backburner at this time in my life. He was always present and showed up and cared, but as a child, I didn’t feel the connection.

In the past several years, I’m not sure if the change was him or just me realizing things as I get older. It probably didn’t help that he was working some tiresome job that he didn’t enjoy, but now he’s retired from that. The day he said he was retiring, I saw a switch in him. Nonetheless, I’ve learned to appreciate him.

Aside from his retirement, I think a huge contribution is that we are getting older. I have four brothers, two younger and two older, and coming from a house of seven to four has impacted his outlook.

Granted I was an actual child before, so there is an obvious skepticism with my ability to recall exactly what my dad was thinking or feeling. I am simply going off what I can recall and what I can say is that he is now more in touch with his emotions.

I don’t remember him crying when I was young and now we will watch a movie or listen to a slow song and he’ll start to bawl. I apologize in advance for calling him out.

He’s the most emotional and sentimental person I know and I love him for it. I love that he calls even just for a few minutes to check in.

Despite the fact he didn’t attend USD, he was still a mass communication major, so maybe that’s why I love him.