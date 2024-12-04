The Seasonal Struggle: Daylight Saving Time’s Affect on Mental Health

As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, students may find themselves navigating more than just icy sidewalks. From seasonal depression to the looming dread of finals week, students often find this time of year difficult to manage.

“This is a very high-risk time for a lot of people, not only college students but the population in general,” says Madison Harrington.

Harrington, the prevention coordinator and an addiction counselor at USD’s Student Counseling Center, says a change in a person’s emotions during the fall and winter months is not uncommon.

Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD) is depression linked to seasonal changes. This happens when a lack of sunlight during winter months causes a decrease in the body’s serotonin production, which in turn starts affecting a person’s mood, sleep, and energy levels.

“[SAD] doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anybody. I think that a lot of people think that seasonal depression only happens in colder climates, like you have to live somewhere cold for you to struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder, but that’s not necessarily true,” said Harrington. “It can happen anywhere. It can happen to anybody.”

Harrington says SAD shares many of the same symptoms as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), the most common form of depression. Overlapping symptoms include fatigue, social isolation, loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, changes in appetite and difficulties sleeping.

“That’s why being mindful of the symptoms that you’re experiencing and being proactive and utilizing some coping skills on ways to combat those things are important,” said Harrington.

For many students, the stress brought on by finals week may heighten feelings of SAD. Fortunately, Harrington says both types of depression share similar coping skills. She recommends maintaining a healthy sleep schedule by going to bed at a reasonable time, studying in healthy increments of time, making sure to take routine breaks, eating and drinking a healthy amount and avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol.

“A lot of students tend to stay up super, super late, cramming a lot of information in a short period of time, and then they kind of hope for the best. And that’s not necessarily the best way to be successful long term for retaining information,” said Harrington.

Harrington emphasized that having and maintaining a healthy support system is important to boost an individual’s overall morale.

“Utilizing support is huge, whether it’s peer support, family, faculty, wherever you find the most support, where you can be open and honest and genuinely yourself, that’s where you should surround yourself with the most during this time, during the stressful time,” Harrington said. “That’s pretty much like the number one thing.”

Students in need of additional support can contact the Student Counseling Center by calling 605-658-3580 or by email at [email protected].