Cold Temperatures Leave Students Questioning Their Safety While Commuting to Campus

Strands of below freezing temperatures have left some students on USD’s main campus concerned for their safety while traveling to class. With wind chills dropping to dangerous levels, some students are questioning whether the university’s cold weather policies are enough to ensure their well-being during extreme conditions.

“First and foremost, community member safety is a top priority,” University Police Department (UPD) Chief Bryant Jackson said. “USD carefully considers all weather conditions and how they might affect the institution and our campus community. Each situation is evaluated on the unique circumstances and conditions related to the pending weather event.”

On Monday, Jan. 20, the University Police Department sent out a message to students and faculty members through the Everbridge Mobile App, warning of dangerously cold weather to be expected.

“Please be aware that an extended period of dangerously cold weather will continue through noon on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Widespread wind chill values between -25 and -35 degrees are expected, with wind chills dropping to -40 degrees in portions of Eastern South Dakota.”

The message went on to emphasize the severity of the situation, “Community member safety is a top priority. Please take appropriate precautions for how you dress and how long you remain outside. Frostbite may occur in less than 30 minutes and as few as ten minutes without proper clothing.”

While USD has taken steps to inform students about the dangers of extreme weather conditions, many are left wondering how the university decides when to close the campus or delay classes.

According to university officials, decisions are made by a designated group of administrators who evaluate weather conditions and their potential impact on the community.

“This group includes the Vice President of Finance and Administration, the Dean of Students, the Chief of Police, and others, depending on the situation,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, after consultation, a recommendation is made to President Sheila Gestring about whether the campus should remain open, close or transition to remote learning.

Despite harsh winter weather being common in South Dakota, the university strives to remain open unless the conditions are extreme enough to impede safe access to campus.

“During extreme weather, our departments work together to make sure everyone stays safe,” Jackson said. “We also maintain communication with local authorities and emergency services to ensure we’re prepared for any situation.”

However, despite these regulations many students are still questioning the practicality of commuting to campus under such harsh conditions.

“I think that in extreme weather conditions, it’s not safe for students to be outside, especially when frostbite can occur within 10 minutes, USD student Brook Roozen said. “I know a lot of friends who don’t even have winter coats. I just worry for their safety, while they’re trying to get to class on cold days.”

The university urges students to prioritize their safety and contact faculty members if they feel unsafe to travel to campus. Faculty and staff are advised to work with students who may be impacted by weather-related conditions.