The Dakota Days Committee is Seeking New Student Members

The Dakota Days Committee is gearing up for the homecoming celebration of 2025 by selecting new members for their staff. The committee is currently in the process of selecting new members who will bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the D-Days events.

As the planning process for Dakota Days begins, committee leaders are eager to bring on students who are excited and ready to take on the challenges of organizing a week of spirited activities.

Dakota Days Committee Co-President Zena Aragon emphasized that the ideal applicants will possess a mix of organizational skills, creativity and the ability to work well in a team environment.

“We look for individuals who are enthusiastic, can independently plan and execute tasks, and thrive in a team setting,” Aragon said. “Since Dakota Days involves a log of moving parts, applicants must also be able to stay organized and excel under high pressure situations.”

The committee is especially keen on students who can bring fresh ideas to the table. When it comes to creativity and innovation, Aragon explained that they assess how applicants approach challenges and generate new concepts for the event.

“We look for people who can think outside the box, adapt to changing circumstances, and contribute innovative ideas that will make Dakota Days even more exciting,” Aragon said.

The committee carefully reviews candidate’s past experiences, such as group projects to leadership roles, and evaluates how they describe handling conflicts and collaborating with others.

“Dakota Days is all about collaboration, so we need people who can listen, communicate effectively and contribute positively to the team,” Aragon said.

Applicants chosen to join the committee will have the opportunity to work on various aspects of Dakota Days, from parade coordination to event planning and marketing efforts.

“New members will be involved in brainstorming ideas, handling logistics and making sure the event runs smoothly,” Aragon said. “They’ll have the chance to contribute to both old favorites and exciting new additions to the festivities.”

The Dakota Days Executive Committee typically selects six to 10 new members each year, though the number can vary depending on the needs of the team.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the new team will build on past successes while adding their own creative touch,” Aragon said. “Dakota Days is such an important tradition for USD and this team will play a huge role in making it special for the whole university.”

The application deadline is Sunday Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. and students interested in applying can find more information on the Dakota Days website or by contacting the committee directly.