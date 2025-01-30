Spring Student Org. Fair Hosts Over 60 student organizations



The atmosphere of the Muenster University Center was buzzing with excitement on Monday night, at the spring student organization fair. With the 2025 academic year already in full swing, USD student organizations are busy recruiting members and planning a semester’s worth of engaging activities and events.

From Environmental Club to PAVE (Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment), the fair offered a wide variety of information for students, with over 60 student organizations in attendance.

Emily Lesser, Secretary of the USD Climb Club, expressed her excitement about meeting new students.

“I was so excited to interact and meet some new students and some new potential climbers. You know we’re really trying to reach out to as many people as possible,” Lesser said. “We have roughly 80 members on USD involved, but I’d say we probably have only about 20 active members though. We’re really hoping to get a lot of new climbers in and really bump up those numbers.”

The Women’s Rugby team was also in attendance at the event, working to promote a healthy and fun activity for women on-campus.

“I didn’t know anybody in South Dakota when I first came in, so this is where I kind of found my people,” team member Sydney Saroma said. “It’s a great way to stay in shape, meet girls, talk with people and get some aggression out. I think if I had to say anything to women looking to get into rugby, it’s to just do it.”

The fair also highlighted a variety of other organizations, including the Literacy Love Club, which focuses on improving literacy skills. Christina Dorrsett, a representative of the club, explained that the group isn’t just about reading, but also enhancing how students absorb information.

“We’re really building our club from the ground up, so we’re just trying to reach as many people as we can to help them understand what literacy is and learn to love it,” Dorrsett said.

For Greek Life organizations, such as PIKE, attending the fair was less about a specific recruitment goal and more about spreading awareness.

“Being at the table today, we weren’t worried about how many people would join us,” fraternity member Ben Partridge said. “We don’t like to put a number on how many people we would like to join because we want everyone to feel as though they should join.”

With such a wide variety of clubs and causes to get involved in, the spring student organization Fair provided an opportunity for students to connect on campus.