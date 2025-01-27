USD Track Teams Host the Alumni Meet

The Coyote men and women competed in the USD Alumni Meet in the DakotaDome on Saturday, Jan. 18. Three athletes climbed the record charts in the meet, while USD earned 12 titles and the alumni added four more.

Graduate student Cassidy Mooneyhan went up in women’s pole vault to third in the Coyote Top 10 with a vault of 14-6 ¾, moving her fourth in the NCAA for the season. She placed second in the meet.

Junior Landon Olson’s jump of 7-2 ½ resulted in a tie with Jack Durst (2019) in men’s high jump to share the second rank in the Coyote Top 10 and third in the NCAA. He placed first in the meet.

Also on the men’s side, freshman Ethan Baessler ran a time of 6.73 in the 60-meter dash to tie for second with Ardell Inlay and Tom Green in the Top 10, placing first in the meet.

Graduate student Erin Kinney was the only competitor to win multiple titles. She won the 60-meter with a time of 7.34 and the 200-meter with a time of 24.26. Senior Averi Schmeichel finished second behind Kinney, with times of 7.79 and 25.32, respectively.

Schmeichel claimed a title in the 60-meter hurdles (8.48), and graduate student Calli Davis earned first in the 400-meter dash (1:0016.)

For the women’s field events, three Coyotes claimed titles. Senior Dani Anglin won high jump (5-7), senior Delaney Smith in weight throwing (63-5 ½), and junior Matayah Yellowmule in triple jump (38-6 ¾).

In the men’s field events, junior Bennett Schwenn won long jump (23-7 ¼), and senior Jayden Green claimed the triple jump title (47-0 ¼).

One title was claimed on the track for the men, which was senior Ken-Mark Minkovski in the 200-meter (22.19).

The four Coyote alumni claiming titles were Chris Nilsen in pole vault (19-0 ¼), Emily Grove in pole vault (15-1), Meredith Clark in shot put (47-7 ¾), and Joe Anderson in 3,000-meter run (8:38.88).

The Coyotes will compete next at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Manhattan, Kansas.