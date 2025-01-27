Coyote Women Fall to In-State Rivals

The Coyotes women’s basketball team faced off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at home on Jan. 25.

The Jackrabbits led with a 27-10 advantage in the first quarter. South Dakota State shot 50% from the field during this, while the Coyotes only managed to shoot 28.57%.

The Coyotes responded with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, cutting the Jackrabbits’ lead to single digits. USD outscored SDSU 23-17 in the second quarter. However, at halftime, the Jackrabbits continued to lead 44-33.

South Dakota State picked it up in the third, putting up 21 points compared to South Dakota’s 11 points.

South Dakota would go on to outscore South Dakota State in the fourth and final quarter 15-12. It wouldn’t be enough as SDSU defeated USD 77-59.

Junior guard Haleigh Timmer and junior forward Brooklyn Meyer each led SDSU with 15 points. Timmer also put up three rebounds and three assists. Meyer added three rebounds and one block.

Senior guard Grace Larkins scored 27 points, and added eight assists and seven rebounds. Behind Larkins was junior forward Carley Duffney with 17 points, her third straight game in double figures.

South Dakota State remains in first place in Summit League standings with a conference record of 7-0 and an overall record of 17-3. South Dakota’s record is 3-4 in conference play and has a 9-12 record overall. The Coyotes fall to fifth in Summit League standings.

The Coyotes will play next on the road against Kansas City on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m CST.