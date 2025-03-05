USD Softball Goes 5-0 On The Weekend

The Coyote softball team extended their win streak to nine games after going undefeated at the Pirate-Spartan Challenge in Hampton, Virginia on Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 2.

USD played a double-header against the Hampton Pirates on Friday and claimed both games with scores of 4-2 and 12-0, respectively. Senior Clara Edwards recorded a win in the circle for the Coyotes’ first game after striking out five batters.

Senior Tatum Villotta, redshirt junior Alyssa Thorson, junior Delaney White and sophomore Brooke Carey each recorded a hit in the game. Thorson, Edwards, sophomore Autumn Iversen and freshman Sara Iburg each scored the Coyotes total four runs of the game.

For the second game of the day, sophomore McKenna Young claimed the win for USD with eight strikeouts and only gave up two hits.

Villotta led the Coyotes in hits with three. Freshmen Ella McGee and Piper Ruhl, along with senior Rylie Jones, Edwards and Carey each tallied a hit in the game. Villotta had a team high of four RBIs and Carey had two.

The Yotes played a double header against Norfolk State in the tournament on Saturday, March 1. USD added two more shutout wins to their record with scores of 3-0 and 7-0.

Edwards picked up another win with a complete game, three-hit shutout. White led USD with three hits, while freshman Madison Evans and Edwards each recorded two. Jones, Carey and Iversen, along with Thorson and Villotta, each tallied a hit.

Villotta, Thorson and White scored one each of the Coyotes three runs in the game. White, Edwards and Evans all had one RBI.

In the second game on Saturday, USD totaled 14 hits and six RBIs in the matchup. Edwards led the Coyotes with four hits, followed by Villotta with three. Edwards also had four out of the six RBIs for USD.

Young was the winning pitcher and recorded 11 strikeouts with only four hits allowed.

The Coyotes finished out the weekend strong in their final game against Hampton on Sunday March 2, marking their fourth straight shutout with a final score of 9-0.

USD racked up 13 hits in the game led by Evans with three. Thorson recorded a two RBI double in the second inning, scoring Villotta and freshman Brynnly German.

Redshirt Junior Tahjzha Botts and Villotta hit back-to-back triples in the seventh inning to combine for three RBIs. Villotta is now on a 16-game hitting streak. Edwards picked up her seventh win in the circle and allowed only one hit in the game.

USD is now 14-5 on the season with a nine game win streak. The Coyotes will be back on the field in Conway, South Carolina, on Friday, March 7 beginning at 5 p.m. CST against Coastal Carolina.