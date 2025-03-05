Basketball Senior Day Finishes Out Regular Season

USD held its Senior Day for the Coyote men and women on Saturday, March 1 at the Coyote Sanford Sports Center with the men facing North Dakota State and the women playing Denver.

The seniors were recognized prior to the start of their games. The four women honored were seniors Adara Groman, Sophie Haydon, Alexi Hempe and Grace Larkins.

The Coyote women played the first game of the day in which they fell to Denver 63-60.

Larkins led USD in points and rebounds, recording 25 and 11, respectively. She marked her 15th double-double of the season. Larkins is now second in USD history in scoring with 2,065 career points.

Hempe also shined in the game by adding 18 points on six three-pointers. USD stands at 11-19 overall, 5-11 in conference play, and 9-7 at home.

Following the women’s game, the Coyote men took the court to claim a win over North Dakota State with a score of 92-79. USD had six seniors honored before the game.

Senior Chase Forte dropped an outstanding 31 points in the game, hitting the 30-point mark for the second time this season. Forte went 11-of-19 on shooting while knocking down all three attempts from deep and has scored 20+ points in the last four games in a row.

Sophomore Isaac Bruns and senior Dre Bullock have scored in the double digits for the last six games in a row, with Bruns scoring 19 and Bullock with 15, including three dunks.

The men finished their regular season with an 18-13 record at 14-2 at home.

Both teams will now enter into the Summit League Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The No. 7 seeded women will face Oral Roberts at noon on Thursday, March 6, and the No. 5 seeded men will face North Dakota State once again on Friday, March 7 beginning at 6 p.m.