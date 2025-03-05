Vermillion South Dakota Named “Best Small Town Arts Scene” In the Nation

Vermillion, South Dakota has been named the “Best Small Town Arts Scene” by USA Today. The recognition highlights the town’s artistic community and the significant role of local organizations that aim to support local artists.

The Vermillion Cultural Association (VCA) has been at the forefront of artistic growth within the community contributing to many key initiatives.

Including the Mural on the Wall project, formerly known as the Vermillion Community Mural Project and managing the downtown portion of the Sculpture Walk. The VCA also owns and operates the Coyote Twin Theater alongside the Coyote Gallery.

“My organization contributes to some of the publicly visible art in Vermillion,” Executive Director of VCA, Shannon Cole said. “We exist to provide access to arts opportunities and support artists, but we can’t do any of it alone. Bringing ideas to life together with other local organizations is the best part of my job.”

Vermillion’s art scene has grown considerably over time, with early foundations laid by the Vermillion Area Arts Council (VAAC)This was one of the first arts councils in the state of South Dakota. The town has since seen the development of several art nonprofit organizations, including the Vermillion Area Dance Organization, the Community Garden and more.

The University of South Dakota has had a major influence on the arts in Vermillion, with many artists connected to the university as either faculty, alumni or as current students.

“We’ve also benefited from the population of university connected folks who either came here for college or came back after college,” Cole said. “My organization was established to save the movie theatre in Vermillion and we picked up momentum from there.”

The recognition by USA Today celebrates the broad artistic landscape within the town, including its public art and community driven initiatives. Public art installations, such as murals and sculptures, as well as live performances, are central to the town’s identity.

“In 2023, a study of South Dakota’s nonprofit arts and culture industry showed that the sector generated $363 million in economic activity in 2022,” Cole said. “If you squint at the fine print, you’ll see that Vermillion wasn’t even one of the five surveyed communities for this study. Which means those numbers? They’d be even bigger if we were.”

Beyond the economic impact, the arts play a role in fostering community engagement and improving civil life.

According to Miles Amende, the Communications and Tourism Manager at the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC), “We wouldn’t even have our reputation without [artists].”

“Every day, artists create work that enriches our lives, and our cultural institutions work every day to connect artists with their community. It works so well because it’s organic,” Amende said. “It happens that we live in a community which sees the value in cherishing, supporting, consuming, and elevating art, and our reputation developed thusly.”

As Vermillion’s arts scene continues to grow and evolve, the cultural organizations such as the VCA are appreciative of the recognition for their efforts in cultivating a community driven arts environment.