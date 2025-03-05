Four Coyotes Receive Post-Season Basketball Honors

On Tuesday afternoon, three Coyote men and one Coyote woman were honored with Summit League postseason honors.

Senior guard Chase Forte was the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, which earned him a spot on the All-Summit League First Team.

Sophomore guard Isaac Bruns and senior guard Dre Bullock were named to the honorable mention list.

For the women’s side, senior guard Grace Larkins was named Summit League Player of the Year, which earned her a spot on the All-Summit League First Team.