Vex and The Verm: To Calli, With Love

Something has changed…since I met you. Something is not the same. Calli this one for you.

Calli, from the moment I first saw you when you came to my Media Experience class freshman year, like most people, I immediately felt that you were an amazing person.

Over the course of that first semester, I loved getting to know you better. Looking back at those little moments at Coyote News or family dinners, it’s crazy to me how we didn’t really know each other yet.

I’d say the turning point in our friendship was probably having Photojournalism together. We would go and work on assignments together, becoming each other’s muses for photos. I don’t know how I would have gotten through the class without you.

Eventually, fall came back around and we realized all of the upperclassmen we had become so close to were gone. Despite the original awkwardness, we found solace in each other.

We bonded over our love for movies, pop culture, and honestly any little thing we found interesting.

I’ll especially miss the little moments, where we would just simply sit in your car for hours sometimes, talking or singing and gossiping about everything.

I’ll miss driving with you to Sioux Falls whenever we needed something or just needed to get away.

I’ll miss our movie nights and the list of movies that we never finished because we just kept adding more and more.

I’ll miss us making sushi or whatever other combination in your kitchen.

I’ll miss dancing in your apartment.

Most of all I’ll miss you. All of you. And I know it’s not the end, but in a way it is. And that is hard to accept.

I know though that you will thrive wherever you go. You have a way of making everyone around you fall in love with you, including me.

Now I want to see you do what I know you can. I will always love you.