The Volante’s Athlete Of The Week: Kamryn Farris

Kamryn Farris has shown immense skills throughout the start of the Coyotes volleyball season, earning her both the titles of The Volante’s Athlete of the Week, and the Summit League’s Defensive Peak Performer of the Week for the third straight week.

The senior libero leads the Summit League in the highest total of digs with 112 after 6 matches, along with an average of 4.87 digs per set. She also has a a receiving percentage of .987 and

total of 13 aces so far this season, another conference high.

These stats and awards are nothing new for the 5’11” defensive specialist, as this is the fourth time Farris has been named as the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, and continues to inch closer to a spot in the USD top-10 for career digs.

Farris’s impressive stats continue to drive the Coyotes toward success, as the team is ranked fourth in the Summit League.