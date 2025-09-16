USD Intramural Kickoff

It’s that time of year at the University of South Dakota where friendly and fun competitions bring students together in a variety of different ways.

Fall intramurals have kicked off their seasons with co-rec volleyball, flag football and soccer. However, despite the seasons already in full spring it is not too late to sign up for additional activities.

The Ninja Cross Time Trials will be held on Friday, Sept. 19 at the USD Natatorium from 5-7 p.m. Students can register on site beginning at 4:30.

The Tennis Singles Tournament deadline has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 18 with the event starting on Sept. 19 to allow for more student engagement.

On Friday, Sept. 26 a four person 18-hole golf scramble will be held at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion. There will be a $50 fee including carts. Participants are encouraged to register for a tee time by noon on Sept. 24.

Registration for the Big Pink Volleyball Tournament is now open and will be until Oct. 7. Games will be played on Oct. 9, with a five dollar entry fee per player.

You don’t want to miss out on these events, so check out IMLeagues.com to secure a spot! More information on intramurals can also be found on USD Involved.