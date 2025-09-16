Johansen Notches First Win As Coyotes Head Coach

Coyote football took home their first win of the season in the home opener at the Dakota Dome on Saturday, Sept. 13. Giving first-year head coach Travis Johansen a successful debut as the Coyotes defeated the Northern Colorado Bears in overtime.

The teams exchanged scores throughout regulation and then into overtime when L.J. Phillips Jr scored last with a 13-yard run to take the lead, with the Coyotes ending on top with a final score of 24-17.

Running back L.J Phillips Jr. led the team with 301 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, Phillips expressed gratitude towards his teammates.

“Shoutout to the offensive line, they made me look pretty, that was all of those guys. And I just want to thank God,” Phillips said.

The defense for the Coyotes also played a big role in the win against the Bears.

USD forced UNC to either a field goal or a turnover on six occasions inside the red zone. The Coyotes’ defense forced the Bears to turn the ball over on downs three times inside the 20-yard line on Saturday.

This marked the first win for the new University of South Dakota Coyotes head coach, Travis Johansen. Following the departure of former head coach Bob Neilson who led the team for nine years.

The win comes after an offseason of adjustments under the new coaching staff and a winless start through their first two games of the season.

Coach Johansen talked after the game about where he wants to see his team go next.

“We have a spirited group that is focused on improving and we understand where we are at right now and what needs to happen next. But I think that we showed the characteristics of a winning football team and we have a lot to build on from there,” Coach Johansen said.

Coach Johansen went on to reflect on his first win as head coach.

“The win feels good, I think anytime we win a football game it’s certainly special. College football games are difficult to win regardless of anything. They are a really talented team and have much improved,” Johansen said.

The Blaine, Minnesota native played college football at Concordia University, St. Paul, then went on to coach there. He then made a stop at Grandview University until he came to Vermillion in 2019, where he has been coaching since. In Johansen’s time coaching at USD he’s produced 16 players who have been drafted to the NFL, received camp invites, or signed as an undrafted free agent.

Johansen’s Coyotes will face off against Drake on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Dakota Dome for his fourth game as a collegiate head coach. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.