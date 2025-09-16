Sanford Donates $20M for USD’s Gassen Family Fieldhouse

The University of South Dakota received a large infusion of funds over the summer, with a $20 million gift from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for the construction of a new indoor track and field facility.

Subject to the approval of the South Dakota Board of Regents, the facility shall be known as the Gassen Family Fieldhouse in honor of Bill and Jill Gassen, both USD alumni as well as former track and field student-athletes. Bill, the president and CEO of Sanford Health, also played football for the Coyotes during his time at the university.

“Not only will this gift build a world class indoor track facility, but it will also create an entire new home for our track and field programs, allowing us to turn the DakotaDome into a turf-down facility.” said USD Athletics Director Jon Schemmel. “All 430 of our student-athletes and the community of Vermillion will benefit tremendously from this investment.”

The new fieldhouse will feature a 200-meter banked track with two perimeter warm-up lanes, a 60-meter straightaway, two long jump/triple jump pits, pole vault stations, high jump areas and throwing cages. Also featuring elevated seating of 2,000 spectators and a viewing concourse that will give visitors close-up views of competitions.

“This facility is a game-changer for our student-athletes,” said USD Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Lucky Huber. “Having access to a world-class track, dedicated locker rooms and lounges ensures that our Coyotes can train, compete and recover at the highest level right here on campus. When you choose USD, you’re choosing an environment where you can chase big goals.”

The Gassen Family Fieldhouse will also house offices for coaching staff, a recruiting lounge, training and nutrition areas as well as locker rooms. USD softball alongside women’s tennis will have benefits from indoor batting cages and practice courts as well.

Construction is expected to conclude in 2028 or early 2029, with a total project cost estimated between $45 and $50 million.