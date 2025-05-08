Why You Should Join the Volante’s Exec Team

As I reflect on my entire college experience, I feel more than grateful to have had the chance to be a part of The Volante’s executive team.

I started writing opinion articles for The Volante last semester and it has been a rewarding and incredible experience.

I decided to take a leap and apply for the co-opinion editor position in January, and I was more than enthusiastic when I got it!

I will admit, though, that I also felt completely terrified! It was a huge step outside of my comfort zone and I was too afraid to put myself out there in the fear of failure.

Prior to writing for The Volante, the only place I ever submitted my writing was a Desire2Learn assignment Dropbox.

As an English major, I always had the intention of sharing my writing with the world, but I would tell myself that it would be someday, not now.

Well, to quote Ruth Levinson from The Longest Ride, “We are not getting any younger.”

This is the part where I need to give the world’s biggest shout out to my mom.

She has always inspired me to go above and beyond to achieve my wildest dreams and goals.

I would not have gotten this far in life, and be walking across the graduation stage, if it had not been for her.

I also feel grateful to have worked with the best professors and faculty during my time as an undergraduate student.

Dr. Mike Speegle is the creative writing professor who suggested that I submit my writing to literary and fiction journals. He helped me find my voice, in writing and in the classroom, and now I want to use it to make a difference in the world.

If I have any advice for any current students who are reading this, I will say that it is never too late to try something new.

Don’t be afraid of failure like I was. You never know the experiences you might have or the exciting people you could meet once you finally take that leap.

The Volante consists of a team of amazing and creative individuals. Dr. Janet Davison, Advisor, is one of the nicest professors I have ever met and I’m in a constant state of awe of her intelligence.

It was a blast working with Charles Streeter, co-opinion editor, and collaborating on story column ideas.

Juliana Oltmanns, editor-in-chief, is a strong leader who possesses an eye for impeccable detail.

It’s crazy to think that I would not have met any of them (and many others!) had I not applied for the co-opinion editor position.

If the Freshman version of me saw how far we have come, I think that she would be very proud.