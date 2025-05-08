Athletics Wraps up Year With new Milestones

As the spring semester concludes, so does another year of Coyote athletics. The season featured several noteworthy performances and the opening of a new campus facility.

In March, South Dakota men’s basketball advanced to the Summit League Tournament semifinals for the first time in three years. The Coyotes finished the season 19-14 overall and 9-7 in Summit League play, recording their highest win total since 2022.

In women’s basketball, senior Grace Larkins delivered multiple standout performances. On Feb. 1, Larkins scored 39 points against North Dakota at home. One week later, she broke the program’s single-game scoring record with 47 points against North Dakota State in Fargo. Larkins later surpassed 2,000 career points during a matchup against South Dakota State. The Coyotes ended the season 11-20 overall and 5-11 in league play.

South Dakota softball also achieved its highest win total since 2022, beginning its season with tournaments in Texas, Virginia and South Carolina. The team posted a 10-2 victory over North Dakota on March 23 at Nygaard Field, with junior Delaney White contributing three hits and two RBIs.

On April 5, the Coyotes defeated South Dakota State 9-5 in Brookings. Clara Edwards and Autumn Iversen each hit home runs to help secure the win.

The track and field program competed at meets in Austin, Texas, and Fayetteville, Arkansas. At the USD Early Bird meet in April, South Dakota athletes won 12 events. In the women’s 400-meter dash, Sydney Stodden, Caelyn Valandra and Ellie Thomas swept the podium.

At the Long Beach Invitational on April 19, graduate student Lydia Knapp set a school record in the discus with a throw of 54.86 meters. She was ranked No. 25 nationally in Division I during the season.

The men’s golf team competed in tournaments in Columbia, Missouri; West Lafayette, Indiana; and Mesa, Arizona, which hosted the 2025 Summit League Championship at Longbow Golf Club. South Dakota placed third behind Oral Roberts and North Dakota State. Graduate student Max Schmidtke and freshman Jack Holtz each tied for sixth individually. The team recorded 18 birdies, with four players shooting under par.

The women’s golf team also competed in the Summit League Championship at Longbow. Ella Greenberg and Catie Nekola were the top finishers for the Coyotes, tying for 16th place. The team finished sixth overall.

The spring season also marked the opening of a new facility. After years of planning and construction, the Natatorium officially opened at the USD Wellness Center on April 15. The venue will serve as the new home for Coyote swim and dive teams, replacing the DakotaDome pool. The facility also features student access to lap swimming, a hot tub and a steam room.