Track and Softball Enter Final Stretch

As the academic year comes to a close, several University of South Dakota athletic programs continue postseason competition.

The track and field teams are set to host the USD Twilight meet on May 9 at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion. This meet is the final opportunity for athletes to qualify or tune up ahead of the championship portion of the outdoor season.

Following the Twilight meet, South Dakota will host the 2025 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships from May 15-17. The meet will be held at the Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field. This marks the third time USD has hosted the outdoor championship meet, with previous host years in 2016 and 2021.

Athletes who meet qualifying marks at the conference level or throughout the season will advance to the NCAA West Preliminary Round, scheduled for May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The top finishers from that round will earn spots at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, set for June 11-14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

In softball, the Coyotes have secured the No. 3 seed for the 2025 Summit League Softball Championship, which takes place May 7-10 at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. USD clinched the seed by sweeping Kansas City in its final regular-season series.

South Dakota is scheduled to face No. 6 seed Kansas City in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

These postseason events mark the final competitions of the 2024-25 athletic calendar for several USD programs, with national qualification on the line for those who advance.