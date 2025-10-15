Athletic Department Announces Master Facility Plan

The USD Athletic Department announced their master facility plan for athletics, with three main projects spanning over the next decade. These include the Gassen Family Fieldhouse, DakotaDome renovations and a new softball complex, with a goal to complete the projects in the next five to seven years.

“These facilities will ensure all Coyote student-athletes have a premier Division I facility to compete in while providing tremendous additional resources to the University of South Dakota and Vermillion communities,” said USD Athletic Director Jon Schemmel. “This plan creates new revenue generating opportunities and drastically enhances the game day experience for all of our loyal Coyote fans.”

The Gassen Family Fieldhouse, originally announced on Aug. 19, will include a 200-meter banked track, elevated seating for 2,000 spectators, coaches offices, recruiting lounge, training and nutrition center as well as locker rooms.

“This facility is a game-changer for our student-athletes,” said USD Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Lucky Huber. “Having access to a world-class track, dedicated locker rooms and lounges ensures that our Coyotes can train, compete and recover at the highest level right here on campus.”

The DakotaDome will be getting a facelift from all sides, with the following plans set to increase the capacity above 10,000.

The east side will feature a 7,000-square foot weight room, all new locker rooms for six sports, revamped restrooms and seven new concessions points of sale on the concourse and new spaces for media and coaches’ booths.

The west side will feature a club space that serves as a team meal area and premium seating on game days. A south endzone club area at field level will expand premium seating options.

A new sound system and video boards on both the north and south ends will enhance the overall game day experience.

The USD Softball complex will see a complete transformation, including expanded elevated seating behind home plate, a full artificial turf field, new dugouts with adjacent bullpens and an elevated press box. An indoor and outdoor practice facility and upgraded restrooms and concessions are also included in the renovation.