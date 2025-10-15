Football Snags a Dakota Days Win

The USD Coyotes football team came away victorious during Dakota Days, defeating Murray State 49-24 on Saturday at the DakotaDome. The win puts South Dakota at 3-3 overall and gives the Coyotes their first conference victory of the season.

South Dakota complemented a strong defensive effort by scoring five touchdowns in the first half and taking a 35-7 lead into halftime.

Sophomore running back L.J. Phillips Jr. led the way for the Coyotes with 244 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including a 67-yard run. Freshman Reid Watkins added 80 yards on the ground.

Senior quarterback Aidan Bouman completed 11 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Through the air, the Coyotes were led by sophomore receiver Larenzo Fenner, who caught three passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jack Martens hauled in a 28-yard touchdown and tight end Zach Witte added his second touchdown of the season.

Senior kicker Will Leyland went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points. Punter Tyler Ebel averaged 65 yards on two punts.

The Coyotes travel to Indiana State next weekend for a noon kickoff against the Sycamores, looking for their second conference win. South Dakota does not return back home until Oct. 25 to host Illinois State, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.