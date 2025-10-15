Women’s Soccer Splits Against North Dakota Schools

The USD women’s soccer team played two matches Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion. The Coyotes dropped one match to North Dakota State but bounced back with a win over North Dakota.

South Dakota opened the week with a tough 4-3 loss to North Dakota State. Brooklyn Bordson scored first for USD, which was her second goal of the season, the goal came off a pass from Izzy Quintavalle.

The Bison tied the match just before halftime on a goal from Kendall Stadden, making it 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, NDSU took the lead on a goal by Isabel Garcia, but Gabbie Ryan answered with a penalty kick five minutes later for her first goal of the season to tie it 2-2.

The Bison regained the lead on an unassisted strike from Loretta Wacek, but USD responded again when Mali Van Meeteren scored off a pass from Brooke Conway. Stadden netted her second goal of the match to give North Dakota State the 4-3 victory.

The Coyotes bounced back with a 2-1 win over North Dakota. USD controlled the match from the start, outshooting the Fighting Hawks 13-2 in the first half and 22-8 overall.

Conway opened the scoring with a header off a cross from Kian Peters. In the second half, Klarissa Vega doubled the lead with a shot to the top-left corner, her first goal of the match.

North Dakota scored once on its only shot on target, but the Coyotes held strong to secure the win. Conway finished with four shots, two on goal and one goal. Peters and Luft each recorded an assist.

South Dakota will face Kansas City on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and Oral Roberts on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.