Coyotes Soccer Closes Out Season

The South Dakota women’s soccer team closed out its 2025 season Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to Kansas City at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

Kansas City’s Olivia Platt scored in the 16th minute, converting a pass from Madelyn Muhr to give the Roos the only goal of the match. Despite a late push from the Coyotes, neither team found the back of the net in the remaining 75 minutes.

South Dakota finished with 11 total shots, including three on goal, while Kansas City recorded seven. Goalkeeper Cambell Fischer played all 90 minutes for the Coyotes and tallied two saves. Offensively, Mali Van Meeteren, Ashby Johnston and Sam Luft each placed a shot on target.

The Coyotes created several chances in the second half, holding a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks and outshooting the Roos 5-3. Kansas City goalkeeper Anika Patton made three saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Physical play was consistent throughout the match, with a combined five yellow cards issued. South Dakota committed 17 fouls, while Kansas City was called for 12.

The Coyotes finish the season with an overall record of 7-6-6 and a 3-3-2 mark in Summit League play. Kansas City advances to the Summit League semifinals in Tulsa to face Oral Roberts.