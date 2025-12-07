Women’s Basketball Goes 1-1 Over Thanksgiving Break After Hot Start

Over Thanksgiving break, the USD women’s basketball team defeated Arkansas–Pine Bluff 73-41 and received its first loss of the season from Wyoming 66-59.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Coyotes took on Arkansas–Pine Bluff at home. The game ended in a dominant win for USD, outscoring UAPB 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

Five USD players scored in double figures, with junior guard Molly Joyce and senior center Josie Hill scoring 10 each, senior forwards Patience Williams and Elise Turrubiates adding 11 each, and the game’s top scorer, senior guard Angelina Robles, posting 21 points. Turrubiates also led the team with seven rebounds and passed 100 career steals in the game.

The win extended USD’s unbeaten start to 7-0, with two road wins and five home wins.

The Coyotes’ undefeated streak was snapped by Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 29, marking USD’s first road loss of the season while remaining unbeaten at home.

USD battled in a tight matchup with the Cowgirls. The team went 0-for-11 from three, marking the first game since January 2020 without a made three-pointer. Wyoming, meanwhile, went 4-for-14 from behind the line.

Robles and Joyce fought to keep USD in the game, finishing with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Junior forward Katy Reyerson had eight points in her 10 minutes of playing time. Robles also grabbed 14 rebounds, including four offensive.

South Dakota will stay on the road to take on Portland State on Wednesday, Dec. 3. The Coyotes are 3-0 against PSU, with their last meeting in 2015, when USD won 103-61.