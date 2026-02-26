Playing Through the Pain

Junior forward Jack Brack has played 22 games this year, missing only seven games, but that doesn’t tell the whole story of his season.

Brack injured his shoulder against Dakota St. on Dec. 18. He returned for the Coyotes on Jan. 21 against Omaha after missing over a month of games.

Brack was one of seven different Coyotes to miss time during the year. Brack believes the team has done well coming together to keep morale up.

“Staying connected, even the guys that are hurt are keeping a positive attitude,” Brack said.

“If I can play, I’m going to.” Despite still having pain from the injury in his shoulder, Brack continues to play.

“Knowing I can play and have the opportunity to do that, I’m gonna do everything I can to get on the court and help my team the best I can,” Brack said.

Brack also drew from playing North Dakota at home in a game in which a Fighting Hawk had a cast on, stating.

“Everybody out there wants to be out there.” Brack knows that everyone wants to play, especially in the Summit League.

Injuries are the talking point of the team, and Brack, the Omaha native from Skutt Catholic High School, keeps himself going through his faith.

“I relied heavily on my faith during my injuries to help me get through that because it was obviously a hard time mentally,” says Brack.

Brack knows anyone can win any day and looks forward to the Summit League Tournament.

“Playing our best basketball and anything can happen in those 3-4 days,” says Brack.

Brack averages 2.4 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game in 14 minutes. He continues to feel better in his shoulder and wants to be his best as the season closes.