Vaulting into Championships

The Coyotes Track and Field teams prepare for the Indoor Summit League Championships on Feb. 27 and 28 in Grand Forks.

The men’s and women’s pole vault team controls the top five, with three of the top five on the men’s side, and the first four on the women’s side. Freshman Caelan Harland and junior Wyatt Stewart lead the way for the men, ranking fifth and sixth in school history.

Graduate Marleen Mulla and sophomore Anna Willis highlight the women’s side, as both are tied for first in the rankings and the school record as the only two Coyotes to go over 15 feet. Willis is also the indoor champion from last year, while Mulla is a two time champion.

Senior Mason Sindelar comes in as the top seed in the men’s 800 with his school record time of 1:48.62. Sindelar was the indoor champion last year in both the 800 and the mile.

Sophomores Berkeley Engelland and Calia Chaney lead in the women’s 800 with the best and second best times. The two also rank second and third in school history in the indoor 800. Engelland was the 800 outdoor champion last year.

Sophomore Jaden Damiano and Senior Mikael Grace rank first and second in the men’s 60 hurdles, just .09 separates the two. Damiano is tied for second in school history, while Grace ranks fifth.

Sophomore Sophie Amin leads the women’s 60 hurdles with a time of 8.36, which ranks second all time at USD. Amin is coming off a Peak Performer of the Week award following her time at the Nebraska Tune-Up, the first of her career.

Senior Landon Olson comes in as the second seed in the men’s high jump with a jump of 2.16 meters. Olson’s personal best from last year would be the top seed.

Junior Maddie Olson is the top seed in the women’s high jump with a height of 1.77 meters. Olson ranks fourth in the high jump in South Dakota history indoors.

Senior Matayah Yellowmule ranks first in the Summit League in the triple and long jump. Yellowmule ranks fourth in the long jump and third in the triple jump in school history indoors.

Seniors Brandon Vander Sluis and Tristan Gray rank first and second in the league in the men’s shot put, both posting career bests during the season. Vander Sluis ranks third and Gray ranks fifth all time at USD.

Graduate Delaney Smith tops the women’s weight throw with a throw of 20.84 meters, which ranks second in school history.

The Championships will be streamed on the Summit League Network, with each event having its own dedicated stream so viewers can watch individual events they want.