Vermillion Named Finalist in “Best Small Town Arts Scene”

On Jan. 20, it was announced that Vermillion would be a finalist for “Best Small Town Art Scene,” a title the town won in last year’s competition. This competition, hosted by USA Today, is held once a year and has small towns all across the country compete with one another as to who showcases and supports the fine arts the best.

Vermillion is currently competing against 10 other finalists that range from towns in California and Texas, all the way up in Alaska. Each town is selected by a panel of experts who look for locations with ideal eating and drinking spots, host outdoor events, art installations, tourist spots and if the citizens themselves are patrons to all of these bits of culture.

“It was so exciting to hear this,” Shannon Cole, President of the Vermillion Culture Association, said. “We all know Vermillion has a rich and vibrant art scene, so I am very happy to see it confirmed.”

The town’s art scene boasts a diverse amount of experiences that consist of, but is not limited to, six murals, two museums, a rotating sculpture walk found downtown, the campus and community theater productions, an art gallery and a student art program that contributes to events open to the general public.

“This is a passionate community of art enjoyers and creators, and they make all of this possible,” Cole said. “There is always something to see and do in Vermillion, and I think that speaks volumes as to why we are nationally recognized.”

Upcoming culture events to look forward to in Vermillion include the community theater production of The Little Mermaid, the return of Thursday on the Platz, the Fool’s 48 film competition and this summer’s Shakespeare Festival.

The winner of this competition will be announced on Feb. 25. Winners of the competition will be updated on the Volante website and social media pages.