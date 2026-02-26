USD Unites on Day of Giving

In a span of 24 hours, University of South Dakota alumni, faculty and donors rallied together in a campus-wide effort to support the school as a whole.

Unite for USD is a 24-hour giving challenge, where supporters can donate towards various campus initiatives. The event took place this year on Feb. 18-19.

Activities took place in the MUC during these 24 hours, which included bingo, trivia and multiple people getting pied in the face.

“In terms of overall dollars and the amount of money raised, we are up significantly this year. It’s an incredible showing by the Coyote faithful,” Noah Shepard President and CEO of the Foundation and Alumni Association said.

The University was able to raise $3,316,827 in total, which included 1,583 donors. USD athletics was the top organization raising $349,417 with 626 donors. The Knudson School of Law brought in $187,120 with 84 donors.

Following the Law School was the Beacom School of Business, which brought in $184,428 from 138 donors.

“At the end of the day, our folks showed up in a big way,” Shepard said.

Along with athletics and academics, USD’s Greek Life brought in money to support their Chapters. The winner of the Greek House Sorority Challenge was Alpha Phi, with 24 donors and raising $1,135.

The Greek House Fraternity Challenge winner was Pi Kappa Alpha with 55 donors and $1,635.

“Thank you to the Coyote Community for showing up the way you do,” Shepard said.

Early giving opened on February first, helping build momentum for the event. Unite for USD launched in 2019 and according to the Foundation & Alumni Association, the number of donors has more than doubled since its first year.